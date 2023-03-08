Uncharted Waters Origin debuts on PC and mobile devices, runs afoul of gamers thanks to gacha monetization

Today marks the day when the latest entry in the Uncharted Waters franchise releases its next global title. Uncharted Waters Origin has officially arrived to PC and mobile devices around the world today, promising a seafaring sandbox set in the 16th century and all of the quasi-historical adventuring that setting hopes to evoke.

Just in case you haven’t been following our prior coverage, UWO promises a recreation of the original title with updated visuals, cross-platform play, and a sizeable game world full of discoveries, ports, and NPCs. The title is celebrating its release with launch events like login rewards and extra goodies for completing trade, combat, or adventure requests.

Meanwhile, reactions to the title on Steam have been extremely unkind, with many complaints about the game’s cash shop and a surprise gacha monetization model. It is a free-to-play title, so perhaps a personal peek could be worth one’s time, or you can wait until we stream it later this week.

