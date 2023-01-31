Uncharted Waters Origin opens up for global pre-registration ahead of its PC and mobile launch

Back in September 2020 we first reported on Uncharted Waters Origin, an upcoming PC and mobile MMO that’s tied to the 30 year-old Uncharted Waters IP. At that time, the game was eyeing beta in 2021, and now in 2023 it appears to be headed for launch, starting with the opening of global pre-registration.

As per usual, signing up to this pre-registration will grant players a bundle of goodies for each milestone of registrants, including ships, shipbuilding materials, and boost-granting equipment. As for the game itself, UWO promises a vast world, real-time trading, and the use of “real-world big data such as the direction and speed of wind, currents and waves” for a more immersive experience. The title will also be part of Steam Next Fest from February 6th to the 13th according to a blurb on its latest trailer.

Pre-registration runs between now and February 20th, while the game’s launch is set for Apple, Android, and PC via Steam and LINE Games’ Floor launcher.

