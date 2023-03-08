PlanetSide 2 posts St Patrick’s Day patch, continues server performance investigation

With just over a week to go until St Patrick’s Day, those rare MMORPGs that celebrate the occasion are about to start rolling out the festivities. Don’t get too excited by the name of PlanetSide 2’s St Patrick’s Day update, however, as the holiday part is basically themed cash-shop buyables.

The update does, however, include a range of map, audio, chat, notification, and render-distance bugs. Daybreak also continues its efforts at improving server performance: “There are two main culprits we’re investigating at the moment, the first is a character’s ‘creation’ in the zone, and the second has to do with NPCs running unnecessary checks in large areas.”

“For the first issue, we’ve noticed an unexpected amount of time being devoted to creating a character on a zone. In this case, “creating a character” refers to the act of a player warping to a zone for the first time (not the act of creating a character at the character create screen.) During our last telemetry capture, this was happening a little more than once per second as there tends to be a trickle of players into active combat zones during high-pop hours. “The second issue is that certain NPCs seem to be sweeping for nearby players over large areas, to determine whether certain interactions are valid. CTF NPCs in particular are among those we’re looking into. Given that Amerish has the most CTF bases, and tends to be a popular continent in general, this could point to why performance seems to be worse there. This isn’t confirmed just yet, but we’re adding additional Telemetry instrumentation to this update to allow us to acquire more granular information in future captures.”

