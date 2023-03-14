Conan Exiles releases third and final chapter of Age of Sorcery as Funcom turns 30

Happy patch day for Conan Exiles, as Funcom rolls out chapter three of the Age of Sorcery arc to PC and console today. The release includes free content, the paid battle pass, an overhaul to the journey system, the new golem shaping system, the moon eclipse event, and a new themed boss, Kurak.

“Without sacrificing any of Conan Exiles’ openness and freedom, the Journey system allows you to easily find and explore any content in the game by simply selecting the Journey you wish to discover and following the tasks. Explore countless secrets, master every aspect of war, crafting, building, and earn valuable rewards with every Journey completed along the way. “Today’s update brings another brand-new feature: Golem Shaping. Explore the world to collect and assemble your own golem from various parts and materials to create a powerful guardian. Order it to destroy your enemies or, for the first time ever in Conan Exiles, have it autonomously harvest materials for you.”

This is the third and final chunk of the Age of Sorcery, so the next big thing for the game will be a new age altogether.

The release comes as Funcom is celebrating 30 years of operation in games.

On March 11th, 1993, a group of passionate people huddled in front of a few computers created magic. This is when Funcom was born and our epic journey began. Three decades later, we’re 400+ people strong, and looking forward to the next 30 years! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/Im3pxH9c11 — Funcom (@Funcom) March 11, 2023