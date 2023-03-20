Eden Eternal reaffirms its global re-release in 2023 and outlines some of its future adjustments

Last month, developer X-LEGEND confirmed that it will be globally self-publishing Eden Eternal in a press release. Now that same promise has been reiterated in a newsletter sent to fans, along with some initial information for the patch that will arrive with the return.

Many of the details in the newsletter are similar to what was shared in the studio’s earlier announcement, like multiple language support, game optimizations, and gameplay updates based on player feedback. Initial details on what these updates will be were shared on Facebook and Discord, like a streamlined early game experience, profession tweaks in the late-game, confirmation that the Mimic won’t be in the re-launch, and plans to adjust the game’s vampire effect.

X-LEGEND promises to share more adjustment changes later; interested players are being asked to keep eyes on Eden Eternal’s social media channels to keep up with what’s coming, while the global return of the MMO is set for sometime in second quarter of 2023.