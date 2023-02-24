X-LEGEND confirms its plans for a global re-launch of Eden Eternal

Earlier in the week Redditors discovered some indications that Eden Eternal was on its way to a return following its closure by Gamigo. We can now confirm that X-LEGEND will indeed be taking up the publishing torch for the classic anime MMO, with plans for a global re-launch sometime in the future.

The press release not only confirms the self-publishing deal but also heralds the opening of several servers and language support for English, Japanese, and Traditional and Simplified Chinese. The announcement also promises that there will be cross-server PvP battles on offer and adjustments to class balance based on player feedback. Finally, the game’s website, which was only briefly online, is now fully operational.

The reveal doesn’t tie down any dates or timing for Eden Eternal’s global return, but the earlier referenced Reddit thread shared a financial report slide that projected a second quarter release. In the meanwhile, players are being invited to sign up for the newsletter for all of the latest.

source: press release