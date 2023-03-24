Fortnite celebrates Ramadan with Lantern Fest 2023 as players start releasing Unreal Creator content

The celebration of Ramadan might primarily be about introspection and religious restraint, but it also is marked with lanterns lighting the streets, and it’s that tradition that Fortnite is focusing in on with the return of the Lantern Fest event for 2023, though by some accounts this is mostly a rehash.

This year’s Ramadan event will feature a special Lantern Fest Tour island that will release in two parts, with both parts featuring various challenges to take on for thematic rewards. However, some players on Twitter are calling out that the event offers repeat rewards, along with the fact that a single emoticon can be earned from the aforementioned challenges or a screenshot contest.

As usual, players are the ones being left to create things in the shooter, and the recent release of the Unreal Creator add-on has already started to yield various results, including a remake of the battle royale mode’s original island, some arcade game mode maps, and even a single player mystery.