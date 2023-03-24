MMOs You’ve Never Heard Of: Sengoku Yōkai, Kakele Online, and Void Crew

Welcome back to another roundup of a few MMOs and multiplayer titles we and possibly you had never heard of… before now!

Sengoku: Yōkai – This game first caught my eye on Reddit, and technically it’s more of a MUD than an MMO, though its solo developer is calling it a browser text-based MMORPG that had three years of development before its release earlier in March.

“It is set in the Sengoku Period but with a twist of Yōkais playing important role in the game. You can imagine yourself as a lone samurai who can make a pacts with different kinds of Yōkais. It is not an IDLE game. This game rewards active players, because there is no really any content that you can do while afk. It has a real time combat, where you can even party up with you friends and do the dungeons together. No energy, some cooldowns here and there and limits, but besides that, you can enjoy the game all day. Progression in Sengoku: Yōkai is a bit different than other PBBGs in that it’s primarily focused on reincarnations, gearing up and leveling up you skills that you have inherited by making a pack with a Yokai. A LOT of customization.”

Kakele Online – If you like a little more graphics in your MMOs but not tooooo much, Kakele might be more your jam; it’s a free-to-play 2-D cross-platform MMO on mobile and Steam. ViVa Games claims 10,000 players (we see around 100 peak on Steam since it rolled out two years ago, so presumably most folks are on mobile). It looks simple, but it apparently has some complex mechanics – including housing – along with a relatively new North American server that ought to make conversing with players a bit easier.

Void Crew – Finally, we have to mention Void Crew, which is technically not an MMO. Focus Entertainment and Hutlihut Games are aiming to launch the game in 2023 as a multiplayer space adventure that looks like a slick co-op looter-shooter. “Embark on the most advanced spacecrafts ever built, and journey into deep space on thrilling missions that you and your crew absolutely never trained for! Asteroid storms, solar flares and your buddies’ screw-ups will be the least of your worries, as hostile aliens, and desperate human scavengers push your crew to their limits. Teamwork is key: pick a role and prioritize your most urgent tasks with your crew… or try to do everything at once and just wing it as you’ll be short on reliable manpower!”

Drop us a note if you come across other obscure MMOs that we ought to give a mention here!