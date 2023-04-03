The Elder Scrolls Online marks nine years on April 6 with XP-boosting cake and gift boxes

How do you generally feel after eating a slice of cake? Do you feel lethargic? Delighted? Or do you think that going out into the wilds to punch bears will net you more XP? During the ninth anniversary celebration in Elder Scrolls Online, that last one will absolutely be true, as players can summon forth an anniversary cake, scarf some down, and enjoy a two hour-long XP buff. We cannot recommend that eating cake and punching bears in real life is an effective strategy. Unless sugar and pastry somehow gives you Popeye-level martial prowess.

To get this buff-granting cake, players simply have to get an associated quest for free from the game store and complete it, allowing them to summon forth the mighty sweet during the event to get the buff as well as three event tickets. In addition to cake gnoshing, players can take part in the familiar ESO event pastime of getting gift boxes by completing quests. These boxes offer up goodies like crafting materials, a new Bonemold armor style, and other goodies. Meanwhile, the aforementioned event tickets can once again be turned in to the Impresario for more rewards.

The anniversary runs from April 6th until April 18th, so players should ready their digital stomachs for some calories. After that event is done, more events will be on deck, specifically the Whitestrake’s Mayhem event in mid-May and late June.



Check out what lies ahead for #ESO in Q2! Our updated Events list is out now and here’s what you can expect in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/tje1qgIwJ8 — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 3, 2023