Star Citizen offers multiple previews of in-development AI behavior updates in livestream

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

This past weekend’s developer livestream from Star Citizen probably makes up for the weirdness being shoveled out by CIG last week, particularly as it has some more substantive looks at AI developments instead of… well, whatever crack-addled hell was happening in that “commercial” previously.

The livestream was effectively an “AI sprint report” as it granted several in-engine demonstrations of NPCs doing NPC things like reacting appropriately to a passing ship, pushing a trolley to an elevator and opening it accurately, moving through crawlspaces, firing weapons more accurately as a fight goes on, and reacting to different box sizes more appropriately.

The livestream also provided a look at AI pathing that lets NPCs consider safer routes or faster ones, which could change when AI personality (aka subsumption) is implemented; a given example is that a more reckless NPC would run through certain levels of danger, or an NPC wearing the right hazard suit would lead them to move through otherwise “impassible” areas.

There are a lot more previews on offer, so followers might want to either take in the full video below or get a four minute-long rundown from our favorite SC YouTuber below that.

source: YouTube (1, 2)
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articleWorld of Warcraft is releasing the first major patch of Dragonflight, Embers of Neltharion, on May 2
Next articleThe Elder Scrolls Online marks nine years on April 6 with XP-boosting cake and gift boxes

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments