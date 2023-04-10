Perfect New World opens signups for a May 4 ‘exploratory’ closed beta test

Earlier this month we reported on the freshly opened Steam page of Perfect New World, an open world remake of the PC MMORPG Perfect World that publisher Perfect World Games unveiled about two years ago. The game’s release on the platform is continuing its slide forward with plans for an “exploratory closed beta test” starting on May 4th, which players can sign up for now.

Signing up for the test is a matter of filling out a survey and hoping that your name is picked from the draw. Signups are open between now and April 23rd, while the closed test’s length itself hasn’t been announced.

Additional details were shared in an FAQ in the game’s Discord, which explains that the devs at Ironcore are seeking player feedback and looking to “ensure stability, playability, and user experience.” That same FAQ also confirms that testing will be under an NDA.

More information is likely to be released in the future, but for now interested players can put their names into the hat.