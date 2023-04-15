World of Warcraft’s new underground zone comes with two new factions and dragonriding additions

We are just a couple of weeks away from the arrival of World of Warcraft’s Update 10.1 — and with it a brand-new zone in the Dragon Isles. Or, more accurately, a brand-new zone under the isles.

The studio gave a preview of Zaralek Cavern, the expansive underground realm that’ll be added with the Embers of Neltharion patch. It’s here that they’ll meet and quest for the Drogbar and Niffen factions. And if you were wondering if you’ll be able to fly down there, the answer is “yes” with a “and you’ll be able to grab six new glyphs to unlock a pair of additional traits.”

In other WoW news, Blizzard implemented a slew of hotfixes this past week for pretty much all of the classes.