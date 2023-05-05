Elite Dangerous’ Update 15 is launching May 9, but we still don’t know what’s in it

Players of Elite: Dangerous have mostly known about Update 15 as the one that got pushed back into May, but now Frontier Developments is providing much more information about when the update will launch, including a release date and maintenance timing.

Update 15 will go live on Tuesday, May 9th, with the Live servers going down for maintenance at 2:00 a.m. EDT. Downtime is expected to run for approximately eight hours, with the Live servers coming back online at about 10:00 a.m. EDT, unless there are delays. The Legacy servers of the game will remain unaffected, and players are encouraged to keep track of developments in the forum post.

As far as just what Update 15 actually brings, there are no details available yet. Patch notes will be posted in their own separate forum thread, but readers might remember that March’s content plan noted that Update 15 will “unlock the next major stage of the Thargoid War.” A hint on just what this might mean has been shared through recent in-game news reports that suggest entering a Thargoid maelstrom will become more perilous. Meanwhile, the Thargoid War itself has seen over a thousand systems occupied by the invaders and millions of invisible in-game citizens killed or wounded.