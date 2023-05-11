Ethyrial Echoes of Yore continues to patch in updates ahead of tomorrow’s server wipe

Tomorrow, May 12th, is the day when the devs at Gellyberry Studios hit the reset button and wipe Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore’s server, but in the interim, the team has been patching up the sandbox MMORPG, with two more patches being applied since then.

These two updates once again continue to primarily focus on fixes and balance, addressing location-specific problems, companions leeching XP from players, monster pathing, and closing up gold dupes, speed exploits, and “insane” XP rewards in the Wildlands. Incidentally, the currency exchange has been removed while more dupes are being investigated. Other updates of note include the addition of an indicator for a monster’s level, vocation abilities properly being awarded at certain levels, and the Brawler class now receiving the Brawler Feint ability instead of Combative Focus upon completing certain quests.

With the so-called “re-launch” of the game tomorrow, the servers will see a wipe – and still another patch. Gellyberry says it’s fixed fishing bugs, improved dungeon scaling, added a new bank in Silverlake, and fixed multiple XP discrepancies.

“The mainland was always intended to be more open and free for players than Solitary Isles. However, issues and mistakes during the May 1st launch resulted in the mainland missing most of its higher tier resources and monsters. Combined with the lack of quests, this made the mainland feel empty and deserted for players exploring after leaving Solitary Isles. After fixing the larger bugs, we have ensured that all resources exist in their intended locations and all monsters spawn where we want them to. However, our work is not finished yet, and we will continue to improve upon what we see as the base game for the relaunch.”