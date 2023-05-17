Amazon appears to confirm Throne & Liberty will be a free-to-play title when it launches in the west

With Throne & Liberty delayed for the zillionth time and yet another round of betas still on the way, would-be players have had a bit of time on their hands to poke around, and one of the things they’ve dug up was hidden in plain sight: the game’s business model.

Eagle-eyed Redditors noticed that Amazon, which is set to publish the NCsoft MMORPG here in the west, has added Throne & Liberty to its glossy games page under a coming soon banner – and that banner very clearly calls the game a free-to-play title, something that had not previously been announced for the west. In fact, we don’t have much information about the western version at all as neither NCsoft nor Amazon has said much about it to western audiences since the partnership was announced, and most of our information comes from Korean testing and investor calls.

Worth a note here is that Blue Protocol is also listed by Amazon as a free-to-play title, but we’ve known its business model for a few years already.