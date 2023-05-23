Star Wars The Old Republic players hold in-game vigil to commemorate the passing of actor Ray Stevenson

This past weekend saw an all-too-soon passing of actor Ray Stevenson, which prompted fans of Star Wars: The Old Republic to honor his work for the Star Wars franchise with an in-game memorial.

Stevenson was hospitalized in the island of Ischina, Italy, while he was shooting for the movie Cassino. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but reporting says he was suffering from an illness while on set. He was 58 years old and four days away from celebrating his 59th birthday.

Stevenson’s roles spanned a broad spectrum, with one of his most famous being the role of Titus Pullo in the HBO series Rome, while he also starred in 2011’s The Three Musketeers, RRR, and Thor. He’s also well known among Star Wars fans as the voice of Gar Saxon in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels and as the Sith Baylan Skoll in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

It’s those connections to the Star Wars fandom that prompted SWTOR fans to come together for a moment of silence on the Darth Malgus server. Players were invited to the Dromund Kaas plaza for the memorial and asked to bring their red and orange lightsabers to honor the blade Stevenson’s character wielded in the Ahsoka series’ most recent trailer.