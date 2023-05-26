Blue Protocol shows off combat trailer ahead of next month’s Japanese launch

While we may be a bit down in the dumps at the news that Blue Protocol’s release was delayed to 2024 for those of us in the west, we can console ourselves with the uncorked flow of information that’s coming out of Bandai Namco prior to next month’s Japanese launch.

This includes a gameplay video that arrives on top of another video posted a couple of days ago. This new video shows adventurers in this cel-shaded scifi world pulling off all sorts of impressive combat moves. There’s definitely a huge anime feel going on here with the over-the-top wind-ups and deliveries of special attacks.

Check it out and let us know what you think about the look of Blue Protocol’s combat!