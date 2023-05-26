Fractured Online opens its data migration tool to let previous players carry their account information over

Dynamight Studios’ full stewardship of its own MMORPG Fractured Online continues with the opening of a data migration portal, which will let previous players of the game carry their account details over in preparation for the studio’s next step.

According to an announcement post, this tool is intended for those who either bought the game on Glyph or Steam or for those who moved their earlier account to Gamigo back in 2022. Those who didn’t make that transfer can simply login to the reopened website with their original account details. The post also explains that the transfer system will carry over purchase details like Gamigo-operated founder’s packs or Steam purchases, while character information will not transfer since the server has been wiped.

On the subject of founder’s packs, Dynamight will be granting those who bought in at the time equivalent packs that are in the game’s store now, including the stipend of Dynamight Tokens that will be used for cosmetics. Additionally, those who were gifted the game from Gamigo will have to purchase the game directly, and the site is not taking new registrations yet to let previous accounts make the switch.

As for the next test, details about that are promised in the coming days, so previous buyers will want to get started on the transfer process before then.