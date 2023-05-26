New World shares PTR patch notes for its second season but is forced to delay public testing

Were you looking forward to the upcoming new season in New World? Then you were maybe champing at the bit to get in to the public test realm that was scheduled to open yesterday, but then were disappointed to find out that it’s been delayed.

The PTR’s delay was first announced yesterday afternoon as Amazon Games cited an unresolved issue that was causing problems. Several hours later, the studio confirmed that testing would not happen on schedule but assured players it was working to get the PTR open ASAP.

In the meantime, the PTR build’s patch notes were posted, which outlined what will be in the four content releases for the build, detailed a wide variety of fixes being applied, and shared several weapon ability adjustments. The PTR is still not open at the time of this writing, but those who are looking ahead at the MMO might care to read through for those planned tweaks.



Unfortunately, we will not have a build ready to release to the PTR today. However, our team is working diligently to ensure the Season 2 test build is delivered ASAP. In the meantime, check out the full list of patch notes on what you can expect: https://t.co/zr8ClZbBpX https://t.co/mCRNQSPVxU — New World Game Status (@NWGameStatus) May 25, 2023