New World announces second season, Blood of the Sands, launching July 6

Amazon just announced New World’s second season, dubbed Blood of the Sands and due out on July 6 with a rather DUNE-like theme, right down to the giant sand wurm called the Devourer. There’s also 20-man raid functionality for the new PvE arena raid, cross-world Outpost Rush and related adjustments, a new 3v3 map, the return of Summer Medleyfaire (now short one Smed but not the other), and the new season pass itself. Plus, players are finally getting a transmog system to turn gear into appearance armor. Yay!

Players who live in First Light will want to pay special attention to the fact that First Light will be closed temporarily for a major do-over by the team, which means guilds and homeowners will be entitled to refunds and housing escrow.

“Elite Trial: Arena of Shah Neshen – Enter the Arena of Shah Neshen the Devourer and defeat the massive sand wurm for elite rewards in a challenging new PvE game mode for 20 max-level players. Transmog – Coming to New World during a mid-season 2 update, players can use consumable Transmog tokens to capture the appearance of any gear collected in the world and transform it into a usable skin. First Light Retraction – First Light has fallen to the might of Artemis and her Angry Earth horde! The Settlement, Fort, and Trading Post in First Light are now closed. A wall of thorns has erupted along the border, barring all access into the territory until further notice … New 3v3 Arenas Map – Battle other players in an all-new Gladiator style 3v3 Arenas map. Cross World Outpost Rush – Outpost Rush will soon be playable across any world within the same region. Gain control of fortifications and resources in this 20v20 game mode for max-level players.”

The content will start being playable on the PTS as of this Thursday.