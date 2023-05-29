Shroud of the Avatar makes world maps, fixes quests, and gives fluffy dogs to subscribers

It might be considered a shame that the extremely fluffy good boi pictured above is associated with a game like Shroud of the Avatar, but it is: The cream shiba inu is one of the subscriber rewards and cash shop items added to the developing MMORPG in Release 114, along with a host of fixes and updates. We just had to lead off with the arguably most interesting part of the update’s patch notes.

Presumably, the rest of the patch notes are interesting to regular players as well. The update is continuing to create world maps for the game, applying a long list of fixes for various quests, and making a pair of updates to player-owned towns, with two more such updates planned for a later patch. The latest post also promises that Catnip Games is working on fixing problems with a couple of quest items.

Finally, the news post provides some launch windows for the MMORPG’s next three releases, with R115 planned for June 29th, R116 scheduled for July 27th, and R117 set for August 31st. Of the three, R116 is highlighted as an update with Content™ – whether this means the still-missing Episode 2 is coming at that time remains to be seen.