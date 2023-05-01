Shroud of the Avatar spray-paints its spiders while a five-year wait continues for Episode 2

What will come first: the release of Star Citizen or Shroud of the Avatar’s Episode 2? No matter which you pick for the office pool, you’re probably in for a very long wait. In the case of the latter, fans have been expecting the second huge story update for the game since 2018.

You’ll recall — or perhaps not — that this was the year that the studio started laying off staff and doing additional fundraising to somehow make Episode 2 happen (including selling a $7,000 package). Then it was announced that Episode 2 was coming in 2020, which most definitely did not happen.

It’s now 2023, and the studio is still stringing along long-suffering players, saying, “Episode Two work continues and is progressing beautifully! Sannio (Keith Quinn) has created a unique and bright town in Port Harmony that will greet players as they first arrive on Mistrendur. Sannio has outdone himself again!”

Along with that bit of posterior-injected sunshine, Catnip Games said that it has to delay the rollout of Unity 2021 until a bottleneck is cleared up.

But at least players can console themselves with… different colors of spiders? “Like their wild counterparts, tamed reef spiders are (currently) visual variants of red spiders and have no unique skills of their own.”