Black Desert makes final preparations for Land of the Morning Light as Mobile announces Mountain of Eternal Winter

With less than a week to go until Land of the Morning Light opens for Black Desert PC fans, the game is a flurry of final preparations, promos, and patches. Yesterday’s update tweaked the Woosa, box processing, wagon speed, smugglers, newbie gear helpers, and a range of bugs, all as the pre-launch events continue rolling on. The expansion itself is due out June 14th.

Meanwhile, the Mobile version of the game has been teasing its own next big thing: It’s getting the Mountain of Eternal Winter patch, which launched for PC last year and includes the new region as well as the Guardian class and mounts. Pearl Abyss is running two promos right now with the coupons GUARDIANOFWINTER and MOUNTAINOFWINTER.

