Blue Protocol JP opens for pre-installation, details battle pass, and shares post-launch content roadmap

Japanese fans of Bandai-Namco’s MMORPG Blue Protocol are just under a week away from enjoying the title, but the anticipation is already being kicked up, as the developers have put together another developer livestream and put out a couple of important announcements.

First, the game is now available for pre-installation via the Bandai Namco launcher. Fans will have to install said launcher first and also make sure that they uninstall the network test version of the MMO beforehand. The studio has also confirmed that BP’s cash shop won’t open up until roughly three hours after the game goes live, assuming it’s stable by that time frame.



As for the latest developer stream (as translated by fansite Blue Protocol DB), that showed off the MMO’s season pass content: Seasons will run about 50 to 60 days, with 100 ranks’ worth of rewards on a free and paid track. Ranking up is a matter of earning points from questing and completing tasks, while rewards include costumes, materials, emotes, in-game currencies, unique imajinn summons, and the ability to purchase the next season pass for free at max rank.

The stream also offered a look at a post-release content roadmap for July and August that outlined more missions, more exploration content, timing for standard and variant raid boss fights that also have their own distinct rewards, additional areas, and a new Blitz Lancer class.

Finally, while the western release isn’t coming until next year, fans are already champing at the bit to install and hop in to the Japanese version of the MMO, which is being helped out by the release of a fan-built translation tool; gamers are already sharing how to install the game, coordinate an unofficial English server, and even openly recruit guild members.