Warframe’s Seven Crimes of Kullervo update gets a June 21 release date

Tonight there’s going to be a jailbreak. Alright, maybe not tonight, but there is going to be a jailbreak on June 21st, when the Seven Crimes of Kullervo update goes live in Warframe for all platforms the looter shooter is on.

As referenced in the opening and previewed by Digital Extremes last month, the update will feature a new story revolving around a new Frame known as Kullervo, who players must break out of a prison within the Duviri Paradox. This Executioner’s Infinite Prison location will appear as a side objective during Duviri’s Sorrow, Anger, or Fear spirals, or it can be visited via a special node in the Duviri Star Chart.

Of course, there’s rewards for trying to visit a space prison, specifically some resources that are needed to make blueprint items to unlock Kullervo himself, a melee-centric Frame who boasts plenty of devastating abilities in combat.

On top of the jailbreak content, this patch brings new Duviri Undercroft tilesets with 15 new Decrees, increased challenges, and better rewards commensurate to those challenges. The patch will also bring several new cosmetics, updates to gardening, Kaithe races, and more. It’s all landing very soon, so don’t you fool around. Or do fool around until the update goes live.

