Wrath Classic welcomes the Argent Tournament on June 20th

It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest weeks for Wrath Classic since the expansion launched last year. On Tuesday, June 20th, the Call of the Crusade patch will drop with one of the signature features of Wrath of the Lich King (and no, it’s not the dungeon finder, alas).

The update activates the Argent Tournament quest hub in Icecrown, with daily quests and jousting galore. There’s also the (completely) new Titan Rune dungeons, the Crusader’s Coliseum five-player dungeon, and the start of PvP Season 7 along with the Isle of Conquest 40v40 battleground.

And then a couple days later on the 22nd, two Trial of the Crusader raids (one 10-player, one 25-player) activate along with a level 80 version of Onyxia’s Lair.