Final Fantasy XIV fan builds Eorguessr to let you guess where spots are throughout the game

How good are you at recognizing areas in Final Fantasy XIV? Not just big spots like “well, that’s Limsa Lominsa” but “oh, that’s the overlook in Limsa Lominsa right on this platform?” Eorguessr will be the judge of that because that’s what it’s all about. You get a screenshot taken from a random place on a map in the game, and your job is to select the right zone and the closest possible approximation of where the screenshot was taken.

The current form of the game is just five rounds based on the expansions you select, but developer Pamplemouss intends to add dungeons as well as other improvements. So hey, if you think you know these maps so well you could navigate them based just on a single screenshot… put your money where your mouth is. Post your high scores. A test of your reflexes visual memory!