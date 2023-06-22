Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff eschews weapon progression system for classic classes in latest update

Last time we reported on the early access multiplayer RPG Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff, it was with some honest but ultimately not great news as developer Kindred Games had to downsize to a two-person team after a huge number of setbacks through 2022. Even so, the title’s now sole developer Michael Kocha was still expressing confidence in his ability to keep the game running with a new update cadence.

Now, after months of development digests, the game has gotten a new major update, which has replaced the previous classless weapon-based progression mechanic with six new yet familiar classes instead: Warrior, Hunter, Rogue, Mage, Mystic, and Druid. This change is being done in preparation for future updates like new endgame content as well as a “massive” dungeon-related update that will bring some more challenge.

On top of the class-based system, this update has tweaked several weapon behaviors, added multiple new items, introduced a new secret, applied several quality-of-life features like a quest tracking icon on the compass, and overhauled chests and the loot contained within. It has been some time since this one got a content update, but by all accounts, this newest one has plenty of new things to do in its cutesy, cubic world.