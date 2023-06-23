Black Desert counts 50M players across all platforms ahead of its FESTA event

Pearl Abyss is taking a moment to celebrate after the launch of Black Desert’s Land of the Morning Light with the game’s new anniversary event. Players – and there are apparently a lot of you, as the studio says it’s roped in over 50M people across all platforms – will want to check out the official site, which includes coupons for freebies, a new helmet and earring set, a map decor item, themed questlines, and a whole ton of housing decor, including a coffee set, trees, and food platters.

According to PA, Land of the Morning Light performed well on Metacritic, and though we don’t ourselves give numerical scores or or stars or any nonsense like that, our BDO columnist has been enthralled by the release, which stands apart in tone, scale, and design from past updates.

The studio is also talking up the game’s FESTA event, which is set as a live event in Suwon, South Korea, on July 1st, though it’s also going to be streamed for everyone else too.