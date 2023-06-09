Pearl Abyss announces Black Desert FESTA event for July 1 in South Korea

Black Desert is having a helluva June: It’s already launched the Awakened Woosa, the Maegu awakening is on the way, and then Land of the Morning Light is set to launch next week, marking the game’s biggest expansion to date. A trailer for the update was released at last night’s Summer Game Fest, if you missed it.

But maybe the best is yet to come, and the game can certainly use it given Pearl Abyss’ financial slump. The studio announced yesterday what it’s calling Black Desert FESTA, a “sneak peek into the future content for Black Desert.” It kinda sounds like BDO’s take on EVE Fanfest (PA owns both), but BDO already has the Calpheon Ball for that, so it’s not clear whether this is an addition or a replacement.

The studio hasn’t released a schedule for the broadcast yet, though we do know it’ll be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube, which ought to be welcome news to those folks who can’t make it to the live event in Suwon, South Korea, on short notice. So, you know, almost everyone.

🎉 Black Desert FESTA is coming on July 1, 2023! 🎉 Get a sneak peek of future #BlackDesert content during this global live broadcast!

