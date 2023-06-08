Summer Game Fest 2023: Throne & Liberty, Path of Exile 2, and more

By
Bree Royce
-
    
1

We’re updating at the end of this post with all the big MMO news!

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest arrives today, marking the closest thing to E3 we’re gonna get in the foreseeable future. We know of at least a couple of MMORPGs and MMO-adjacent titles with trailers to show at today’s event, including NCsoft’s Throne & Liberty (which has teased a teaser) and Wayfinder (which told Discord fans to expect a trailer but not details on founder’s packs and early access – “We’ll be making an announcement closer to the date when we feel we are comfortable and confident in our ability to deliver an Early Access experience that is a rock solid foundation for the future of Wayfinder,” Airship Syndicate wrote). A first look at Fortnite’s new Wilds season is also on deck.

Incidentally, if you’re planning to co-stream (or hoping we would), know that last winter’s Game Awards co-streams were taken out by copyright claim from NBC Universal thanks to the commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie played during the show because this truly is the dumbest timeline.

The show begins at 3 p.m. EDT this afternoon as this article goes live, and we’ll be updating with relevant-to-us bits after the cut.

Source: YouTube
Path of Exile 2
GGG released a teaser trailer for POE2. No deets, but more info still expected at ExileCon later this summer.

Nic Cage
OK, this has nothing to do with MMOs, but it was hilarious to see Nicholas Cage on stage pimping Dead by Daylight.
Throne & Liberty
As promised, Amazon and NCsoft dropped a new trailer for Throne & Liberty. Signups for the technical beta are underway as of this afternoon as well.

Warhaven
Warhaven released a new trailer too – this one’s the PvP team MMO from Nexon.
Advertisement
Previous articleDC Universe Online patches in new open world boss, new elite raid, and new ally
Next articleSummer Game Fest 2023: Grinding Gear Games releases new Path of Exile 2 trailer

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments