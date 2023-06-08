Summer Game Fest 2023: Grinding Gear Games releases new Path of Exile 2 trailer

Way back in 2019, Grinding Gear Games announced a sequel for Path of Exile – Path of Exile 2 – and we even got our hands on it that year. But of course, not long after that, the pandemic rolled over the world, and news on the game’s progress slowed to a crawl, to be teased only a few times since. Now, we’re finally getting a fresh look at the MMOARPG, courtesy of a new trailer dropped at Summer Games Fest 2023.

The video’s only a minute long, showing a mage mowing down mobs with lightning in the moody isometric setting the Path of Exile franchise is known for.

There’s no other hard info – like a launch date or beta deets you’re probably hoping for – but the end of the video does promise we’ll “find out more” on July 28th – that’s the first day of ExileCon 2023 in New Zealand, and we were already expecting the beta by then. The full trailer is below.

Source: Press release