Star Wars: The Old Republic will launch Old Wounds on June 13

It’s just about time to head back to Voss in Star Wars: The Old Republic. No, not because you’re leveling another alt through the story and you’re anxious about the switch to Broadsword, but because patch 7.3, Old Wounds, arrives on June 13th. That update will see players returning to Voss in a previously unexplored area, the Interpreter’s Retreat. Here, the Empire and the Republic will have a pizza party complete with actual stand-up arcade cabinets you can play for free!

Nah, we’re just joshin’ y’all, there’s a new relic of Darth Nul that has to be investigated and it’s probably going to lead to something awful. None of the words in that sentence are even remotely close to a fun pizza party. It’s disappointing. But hey, you might get an alliance between the Voss and the Gormak, that might be nice! Maybe they’ll throw you a pizza party. They probably left that out of the trailer just below. It’s anti-pizza preferences.

Game Update 7.3: Old Wounds is coming June 13th! Return to planet Voss to explore the never before seen Interpreter’s Retreat, uncover the secrets of a newly found relic of Darth Nul, and build an alliance between the Voss and the Gormak. pic.twitter.com/9m4FAOS1L9 — The Old Republic (@SWTOR) June 8, 2023