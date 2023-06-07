Throne & Liberty will be at Summer Games Fest on June 8

Are you excited about Throne & Liberty? You know, the free-to-play multi-platform MMORPG? Not ringing any bells? It’s the one that used to be Lineage Eternal and Lineage III. That was a name that meant something at one point; NCsoft has made a lot of money off of the original Lineage. Look, we know you don’t personally play it yet, as this site is in English and the people still playing are in South Korea and… all right, look, Throne & Liberty is a game and you might be excited about it, and if so you can learn more about it at Summer Games Fest.

June 8th is, of course, right around the corner, so if the intro joke is inaccurate and you are super excited for this one, you won’t have to wait much longer to get a look at the game. We don’t know exactly what will be shown off – possibly gameplay, possibly trailers, possibly even release dates from western publisher Amazon. But it’ll be there, and you’ll get to see it all! Soon. Very soon. Based on the trailer on Twitter, there will be eagles.

Learn more about THRONE AND LIBERTY! A free-to-play, multi-platform MMORPG! Tune into @SummerGameFest on June 8! pic.twitter.com/BnOUeotMBM — THRONE AND LIBERTY (@playtlgame) June 6, 2023