World of Warcraft preps ‘welcome back’ gifts for lapsed characters

Another promotion is in the works to lure lapsed World of Warcraft players back to the fold. According to the updated patch notes on the public test realm, Blizzard will present a “welcome back gift” to any character that hasn’t been around for a while.

This gift package includes spec-appropriate gear of a player’s choice, a teleport to Orgrimmar or Stormwind, and an automatic clean sweep of the quest log to give players a fresh start. Characters will then be directed to Chromie to head out on the next stage of their adventures.

In addition to this, World of Warcraft’s Fractures in Time update is getting some major Druid changes (including a new talent falled Rising Light, Falling Night), tweaks to the Augmentation Evoker, and lots of varied adjustments to the Mage and Paladin. The user interface is also seeing some improvements with a “sell all junk” button and an archaeology bar.

Oh, and the micro menu icons are finally getting color to shake them out of their monochrome existence.