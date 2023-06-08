DC Universe Online patches in new open world boss, new elite raid, and new ally

Would you like some more Episode 45 stuff to do in DC Universe Online? Daybreak’s Dimensional Ink has answered your wish with a new content patch for the latest episode that brings… well, it brings more stuff to do. That was the answer to the question I literally just asked. Pay attention, me.

This new patch has introduced a new boss fight against a creature named Chemo in the Dakota City open world map, released the elite plus version of the Terrorium raid, and added the opportunity to summon the hero Static as an ally.

The update also has some new feats available to earn for completing the Chemo fight and makes a few fixes on top. All of the information can be found in the newest set of patch notes.