EVE Online details Viridian’s new corporation projects, homefront operations, and economy updates

EVE Online was already seeking to deepen the corporation experience in its upcoming Viridan update with the addition of customizable structures, but luckily that effort is more than skin deep, as CCP Games has detailed more gameplay-specific updates that will be available to corps when the expansion arrives sometime this month.

One of the big ticket items is the ability for corporations to create projects that their members can help contribute towards, such as mining, item delivery, killing NPCs, or damaging players. Powering this system is a new AIR Opportunities UI, which will let corp members keep tabs on the projects being created and find those that they’re most interested in taking part in.

The AIR Opportunities UI will also be the place where players can take on homefront operation missions, which look to bring four to five players together for a variety of PvE tasks that take place in highsec space. Capsuleers are being warned to use caution, however, as despite the implied safety of highsec, there will still be dangers to consider, particularly as tensions among the game’s major factions are at their highest yet.

Finally, Viridian will make several economic tweaks that will let corporations cash in earned loyalty points for ISK, allow for the trading of LP between corps, and tweak broker’s fees and industry job fees, while a later update will let corporations donate evermarks to the executive corp of an alliance.

