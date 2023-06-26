Tarisland previews the Barbarian Fighter class and its associated Snow Lion race

Earlier, Tarisland granted players a closer look at the Mage class and High Elf race, and now it’s time for the MMORPG’s next class/race preview, as Tencent zeroes in on the Barbarian Fighter class and Snow Lion race.

As one might anticipate from a tribe of muscular lion men, the Snow Lion Clan features a muscular people with potent skills in combat, but they’re also described as highly intelligent and peace-loving overall. That apparently won’t stop them from swinging two giant hand axes into battle, of course, but they’re probably not enjoying it.

On the subject of swinging two giant hand axes into battle, the Barbarian Fighter brings two specs into play in the form of its Frost spec and Thunder spec. The Frost tree provides the majority of the class’ tanking power either through damage mitigation or self-healing, while its Thunder spec focuses on dishing out lots of rapid damage. The class also has a suite of expected utility skills like taunts, interrupts, control cleansing, and slowdown effects.

The Barbarian Fighter and Snow Lion race have no video preview just yet (regrettably), but for now, players can read up on what to expect of this race/class combo in the preview.