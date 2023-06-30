Theorycraft Games’ Project Loki gets its first gameplay preview and plans a PC playtest this weekend

For the past couple of years we’ve reported on Theorycraft Games, a studio first unveiled in 2021 made up of multiple devs whose collective body of work includes League of Legends, Halo, Valorant, and Overwatch. Most of the headlines out of the studio have been focused on earning investment capital, while last year saw it offer vague hints about its first game, codenamed Project Loki.

That project is now taking a bit more of an obvious shape, as Theorycraft has now put forth a public-facing introduction video for the developing game and has announced a playtest that’s scheduled to run on PC between June 29th and 30th, which players can sign up for now

The press release from Theorycraft describes Loki as “equal parts hero shooter, action game, and battle royale” that aspires to be “the world’s next ‘10,000-hour game,'”, while the video provides pre-alpha gameplay footage, showcasing a MOBA-like top-down combat model and gameplay that looks more combat-oriented than objective-based, though there are some interesting wrinkles like maps with obstacles and players fighting it out mid-air while using gliders. While the game does feature a set roster, there is some customization in the form of unique powers and equipment, and fights take place in a “sprawling combat sandbox” that promises creativity in terms of engaging in a fight.

For those who are curious, the game’s website offers a few more details about the studio, while the video preview of Loki itself awaits below.

