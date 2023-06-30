Star Citizen shows off alpha 3.20’s replacement for Port Olisar as first waves of CitizenCon ticket sales go live

Chris Neal
Star Citizen’s alpha 3.20 release is going to ask backers to wave goodbye to Port Olisar, the MMO game’s first space station, as it will be replaced by Seraphim Station, which is described by CIG as a bigger and better location for players to launch into the ‘Verse from.

The devs acknowledged the importance and legacy of Port Olisar throughout the showcase, which has informed much of Seraphim Station’s design from a visual standpoint. However, this new larger station is also a “future-proofing” that allows for additional gameplay features like bounty hunting, cargo hauling from ships like the incoming Hull-C, and docking tunnels for other large craft. The new station also promises to have lots of shops on offer, though it also appears to have done away with Olisar’s signature quick movement from hab to spaceship, much to the consternation of many replies in the video.

The devs promise that Olisar isn’t going away completely, and there will be discussions about what to do with the old location, but for the time being it’s being blipped out of existence for the bigger and shinier thing.

In other SC news, the first wave of CitizenCon ticket sales kicked off yesterday, and the prices seem to be hitting the same high water mark of other fan conventions: Standard access will set fans back $200, while a “premium experience ticket” that features VIP lounge access, a VIP physical shwag bag, and admittance to an after party, costs $300 – and has already sold out. Waves two and three of ticket sales are scheduled to continue throughout today.

sources: YouTube, official site
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
