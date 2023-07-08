Diablo IV brings you up to speed on seasons in under a minute

Diablo IV fans should circle July 20th on their calendars, as that date marks the start of this online ARPG’s very first season. But what is a season, and what can players get out of it? Those are the questions that a one-minute video from Blizzard aims to answer.

Seasons bundle up story content, different enemy mechanics, and a reward track (including both free and paid options). They last for a few months before passing the guard to a new season. During a season, players have the option to create a seasonal character to jump past the campaign and start grinding out those levels.

The first season will be the Season of the Malignant, in which players will battle a spreading corruption across Sanctuary and use that power (actually, 32 new powers) to benefit themselves.