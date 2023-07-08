Diablo IV brings you up to speed on seasons in under a minute

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

Diablo IV fans should circle July 20th on their calendars, as that date marks the start of this online ARPG’s very first season. But what is a season, and what can players get out of it? Those are the questions that a one-minute video from Blizzard aims to answer.

Seasons bundle up story content, different enemy mechanics, and a reward track (including both free and paid options). They last for a few months before passing the guard to a new season. During a season, players have the option to create a seasonal character to jump past the campaign and start grinding out those levels.

The first season will be the Season of the Malignant, in which players will battle a spreading corruption across Sanctuary and use that power (actually, 32 new powers) to benefit themselves.

Source: YouTube
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleLOTRO Legendarium: Hobbits (and River Hobbits) are the heart of Lord of the Rings

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments