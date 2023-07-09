Lord of the Rings Online says that info on River Hobbits and new housing is coming soon

Lord of the Rings Online currently is in a holding pattern for some pretty big news and developments that should be coming in the near future. However, as reflected on last Friday’s developer livestream, specifics about the stat squish, new race, and new class will have to wait for an upcoming week.

Standing Stone Games did say that it was on the verge of unloading a lot of information about Update 37’s River Hobbits and their new housing, with a server preview to follow. The studio also said that it will be talking about crafting improvements and the Mariner class by the end of summer.

Another conversation in the works involves the big incoming stat squish. “We should have a discussion on that with Vastin at some point,” said SSG. “All the stats are getting adjusted. That does mean that the contributions and numbers that are on the items will be modified, but the item level itself will not change.”