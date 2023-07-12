War Thunder launches a crossover event featuring enemies from the single-player FPS Atomic Heart

The Soviet alt-history FPS Atomic Heart and the historical military vehicle battler War Thunder have clapped hands for an intriguing collaboration event featuring one of the raddest concepts possible: combat vehicles versus combat robots.

During the Atomic Thunder event, players are assigned to one of two pre-determined teams, with one side having access to conventional war vehicles like the T-55A tank and the Mi-24 helicopter and the other side getting to play with Atomic Heart robots. These new enemies include the roly-poly Hedgie assault bot, a laser-firing Pchela, and a Repair Pchela that can heal allies and summon a burrowing Burav machine to burst from the ground below.

The event not only has this unique team battle on offer, it also challenges players to complete tasks in order to earn a variety of distinct Atomic Heart-themed cosmetics like player icons, posters, and decorations. The event is running from now until July 31st, so if fighting as or against Soviet-styled robots is your thing, then get in there.

Meanwhile, a recent patch has fixed music levels in events, corrected some graphical bugs, stopped players from involuntarily bailing out of aircraft while repairing, and stopped the rejected friend request message spam. “They still don’t want to be your friend, but you won’t be reminded all the time,” the announcement tweet reads.



We released a patch fixing music level in events, preventing an unvoluntary plane bailout while repairing and addressing the rejected friend request message spam. They still don't want to be your friend, but you won't be reminded all the time.https://t.co/8qVCo289HQ pic.twitter.com/zQqizQrolt — War Thunder (@WarThunder) July 12, 2023