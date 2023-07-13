Black Desert adds furnishings on PC, opens summer server for console, and talks up the player surge

It looks as if there’s a little something for everyone across every version of Black Desert, whether it’s access to stylish furniture, the opening of a summer season server, or some snow-themed events in commemoration of a recently opened land of winter. Personally speaking, I would like some cold weather right about now.

This week’s update for the PC version is where the aforementioned fancy furniture is housed, specifically in a newly opened Old Moon Furniture Workshop at Velia 3-1. For those unfamiliar with this feature, it allows players to craft furnishings that were previously only available in the game’s cash shop. Other features of this patch include some more Maegu tweaks, better mount movement across certain terrain, quest updates, and a couple of events on deck like a boss fight event starting July 16th and a final week of Twitch Drops starting now.



For console players, the big news for this week is the opening of the MMORPG’s summer season server, which is being celebrated with a horse-granting quest, gifts, events, and summer seal handouts that can be cashed in for rewards. Speaking of horse granting, players can also get their hands on a dream horse, while the rest of this week’s patch makes a host of class tweaks, adjusts several quests, and removes pet levels.

BDO Mobile players are getting a comparatively smaller patch that mostly features a host of winter events involving snowman dolls and surviving snowstorms in honor of the recent Everfrost region’s opening. The patch has also granted extra rewards for players who engaged in the Fields of Valor: Desert as compensation for a bug, improved some movement matters in Everfrost, and reset the levels for Trials of Ator: Elite, among other things.

Finally, Pearl Abyss is talking up BDO’s recent player surge.

“In the last month, Black Desert Online witnessed a 267% increase in new players and a 335% in returning players globally, based on Pearl Abyss’ internal analytics. In one week on Steam, Black Desert Online reached number 13 ranking, jumping 50 spots in the U.S. Top Sellers category and hit its highest peak of 33,546 concurrent players in two years (33,859 players in July 2021). In Europe the following countries surged into the Top Sellers category: Belgium: 4; Norway: 5; Germany: 8; Spain: 9; France: 12; Netherlands: 13; UK: 14; Finland: 14; Sweden: 15; and Austria: 17. In the last two weeks on streaming platform Twitch, Black Desert Online catapulted into the top 10 Trending Games bracket with 5,007,728 hours viewers watching (a 118.9% increase over the last two weeks), and a peak of 53,978 viewers (a 73.2% jump over the last two weeks), according to Twitch stats and analysis site, Sullygnome.”