Lord of the Rings Online previews the new Forester event in Combe

It’s not all about rings of power in Lord of the Rings Online. You have to be the lord of all the rings, including the rings of trees. What do you mean that’s not what the title is about? Then how do you explain this lengthy preview of the upcoming Forester event taking place in Combe just outside of Bree in the future, encouraging everyone to take on some logging events? Checkmate.

Joking aside, the goal with this event is to be the first test for a new sort of rotating content that encourages players to engage with the game world for both crafting and gathering. It will be the first of its kind rather than the last, will remain level-agnostic, and there are other events planned for players who don’t want logging. And there’s even a whole lot of detail about the prizes players can look forward to in exchange for felling great trunks. Check out the full preview for an overview of all the forestry antics coming to the game in the near future.