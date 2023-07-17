Ankama’s Dofus previews the benefits of its move from Flash to Unity

The next major era for Ankama’s Dofus is heading our way as the game works on a transition from using Flash to Unity as its engine. “As you know, our main objective when we started this project was to significantly improve the game’s performance, but also to overcome the technical constraints of Adobe Flash technology,” the studio said in a preview article.

When Dofus makes the jump, it’ll represent a massive top-to-bottom visual overhaul of the game including its user interface, cosmetics, music, and even dungeons. Ankama said that it’s done with “the first phase” where it’s developed Dofus Unity’s tech foundation, although it hasn’t given any time frame as to how long it’ll take to complete the rest of the phases.

“As we’re well aware this is a major change in the way the game currently works, we’re looking forward to reading your reactions and questions about these changes,” the devs said. “We’re convinced that even though this will greatly change your habits, the gameplay comfort is undeniable.”