Lord of the Rings Online tests the (speedy) revamped yellow-line Beorning

As Lord of the Rings Online’s Update 37 goes through the paces of development, testing, and iteration, the team at Standing Stone Games keeps bringing new pieces of it into play on the Bullroarer test server. Fresh this week is the revamp for the yellow-line (healing) Beorning, with the other two revised specs coming in the near future.

“Of particular focus this week is feedback on healing efficacy, healing rotation and Wrath generation in yellow line in 3/6 person instances and raids,” said the game’s systems designer.

If these changes go live, Beornings will see a Wanderlust speed increase from 62% to 68% to bring it in line with mounts, although other stackable buffs to further increase the speed will no longer work. The studio is tinkering around with various skills and traits, saying that it’s also updating stats for ALL classes to “increase more role-specific secondary stats.”