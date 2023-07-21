Warhammer Online Return of Reckoning lets players craft special jewelry during the Twilight’s Tide event

For fans of the Warhammer fantasy IP, having a celebration turn into a time when there are even more demonic and chaotic threats is probably par for the course. That’s the general setup for the Twilight’s Tide event that’s happening in the Return of Reckoning rogue server of Warhammer Online. And if you don’t believe us, here’s the lore behind the whole deal:

“The dreaded time of year has come once again when Sariour na Yenlui thins the veil between the Realm of Chaos, and the known world. Archmages strengthen wards on ancient menhirs, while Asur hosts assemble to face the daemonic onslaught. Only superior elven craftsmanship will see Ulthuan through another Twilight’s Tide.”

What that word salad means in-game is an event where players can get access to one of three limited-time crafting professions that will help them to craft unique rings for their characters. There are 40 different types of rings that can be made during the event, ranging from four different level tiers and four rarity brackets, though players will have to work with others to refine all three types of raw materials needed to craft their items. As for getting materials, that’s a matter of killing event enemies for aethyric shards and killing players for ore and gems.

In addition to the jewelry making focus of Twilight’s Tide, players can also get their hands on 22 rare dyes, while fans can net themselves extra goodies via Twitch Drops. The new patch also adds new heraldric shields for the Swordmaster and Black Guard classes, while the weekend warfront is the Unforgiving Seas. The event itself will run between now and July 31st.



