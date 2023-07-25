Final Fantasy XIV contest invites players to propose new hairstyles for the game

Yes, it’s time once again for Final Fantasy XIV players to enjoy the heck out of some hair. No, not the new hair from Mount Rokkon, and no, not whatever new hairstyles might be teased at the fan festival starting on Friday. We’re talking about a hair contest, with players providing hairstyles they wish to see in the game and competing to see which style the designers like best.

As always, players will compete and ultimately be awarded in-game items for having the best hairstyle or honorable mentions, although it’s not certain when the styles will be added into the game (but you can expect several of them to show up). Check out the full rules if you’re interested in proposing a new hairstyle, although you’ll have to be more specific than “something that will look good on my Roegadyn” for this one. You could be sitting on the next stylish surprise!