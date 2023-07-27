New World talks PvP balance, blunderbuss cheesing, and weapon performance

Earlier this week in New World’s Forged in Aeternum, creative director David Verfaillie slipped in a little teaser at the very end, suggesting that the cheeseball ride that some overpowered blunderbuss players were on was about to come to an end. “It would not surprise me when you load up the monthly patch if those combos are no longer possible,” he smirks.

Verfaillie headlines this episode solo, homing in on questions the monthly balance patch, starting with PvP. He reiterates his comments in the last video on Outpost Rush, saying that weapon balance, damage, and kill distribution rates are in a great place. However, he admits that matchmaking is still not perfect, with some matches simply turning into stomps of one side over the other. The team is pretty happy with arenas too, with a few exceptions – notably, fire staff, sword-and-board, and spear.

As for the patch: A bug that gave some players too much HP actually convinced Amazon to boost HP across the map since the game just felt better that way. Plus, the team is going to make dex attributes a little more expensive to acquire.

For season three, expect minor nerfs to sword-and-shield and spear to make them a little less effective in PvP. Fire staff and bow look pretty safe, as massive damage isn’t actually translating into excess kills and wins.